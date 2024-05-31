Level 8, the bar where Johnny Wactor worked, broke its silence following his tragic shooting death near the venue.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn a valued and cherished team member, Johnny Wactor, whom we lost to a random act of violence a week ago,” the Downtown Los Angeles lounge said via an Instagram statement on Friday, May 31. “This has been difficult to process for all who knew him. He was beloved amongst his peers and coworkers, and we will all miss his talent and generous spirit. Our hearts go out to his family and everyone affected by this senseless, terrible tragedy.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Wactor⁠ died May 25 by homicide at the age of 37, per a coroner’s report. The General Hospital alum’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, announced on Sunday, May 26, that her son had been fatally shot after he finished a bartending shift.

Johnny was with his coworker, Anita Joy, when they spotted three men attempting to steal his catalytic converter. He was shot, and a security guard from Level 8 rushed to their aid and tried to perform CPR before ambulances arrived, per Joy.

Level 8 shared that they “take safety very seriously” and have “provided the option” for the staff to have security guards escort them to their vehicles following their shifts.

“In light of this tragic incident, we have been talking to our team and professionals in the field, and are actively researching additional safety measures for our staff,” the statement continued. “We understand that a tragedy such as this impacts everyone differently and profoundly. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone at Level 8.”

The bar shared a link for a GoFundMe created by Johnny’s family to support them in the wake of the tragedy. Level 8 also shared that the “individuals involved in this shooting are still at large” and asked if anyone had any information about the situation to contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.

Joy spoke out about Johnny’s death on Wednesday, May 29, and detailed how he saved her life.

“Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night,” wrote via Instagram. “He forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, ‘Hunny, you OK?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’ We toppled onto the street, where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me.”

Joy noted that Johnny “fought to stay” but his wound was “too extreme.” She added that she wants to see “these awful men brought to justice” and for Level 8 to provide parking for staff working late hours.

Johnny’s mom exclusively told Us that she spoke to Joy following her son’s death and she was glad he was “not alone.”

Scarlett said that she wants “justice” for her son. “I don’t want it to be a cold case,” she told Us.