A happy modern family. Liam Payne had nothing but kind words for his ex Cheryl Cole on Mother’s Day in the U.K.

The former boybander, 26, took to Twitter to shower Cole, 36, and his own mother, Karen, with praises on Sunday, March 22. Payne shares 3-year-old son Bear with the “Crazy Stupid Love” singer.

“Double special day today thanks to 2 very special ladies and a very special little man,” he wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day mum and Cheryl you two are the most amazing mothers Bear and I could have asked for, thanks for raising me right and thank you Cheryl for showing my son all the love in the world.”

The X Factor alum went on to gush about their toddler, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

“Happy birthday little man! 3 already I can’t believe it,” he added. “It’s amazing watching you grow and you surprise me constantly, it really seems like yesterday I was holding you for the first time, thank you for bringing life and joy to my world I hope I can do the same ❤️.”

Payne and Cole have become masters of coparenting since announcing their split in 2018. The former One Direction singer revealed in December 2019 that the pair celebrate holidays together and work to put Bear first.

“I think it’s the first time he really gets Christmas now,” Payne said on the ITV show This Morning about his little one. “I want to see if he actually gets unwrapping presents this year though, because otherwise, it’ll just be Cheryl by the tree again.”

He added: “I can really remember it from last year. She wrapped them all up and then unwrapped them and I just sat there going, ‘Right, what is this?’”

Payne dished exclusively to Us Weekly in May 2019 about the secret to his coparenting success with Cole. He stressed at the time that “one of the hardest parts at the start of it all is to feel as involved as possible” as a father.

“One of my biggest tips I would say is cooking, because if you’re cooking and you’re looking after her and she’s looking after [your kid], then you’re looking after everybody,” the British singer told Us. “And you want to feel like that part of the unit … so cooking was always a really big thing for me at the start.”

Cole, meanwhile, told The Telegraph that she is the “strict one.” “Liam is much softer than me,” she shared in April 2019. “But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything, and we have.”

Payne and Cole dated from 2015 to 2018. The “For You” singer has since found love with model Maya Henry, who he began dating in September 2019.