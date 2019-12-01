Fighting back. Liam Payne threatened to take legal action against a San Antonio bar on Friday, November 29, after he got into an altercation with three of the establishment’s bouncers, according to TMZ.

Former One Direction Members: Where Are They Now?

The One Direction alum, 26, reportedly took to Instagram to call out the owners of The Sliver Fox before quickly deleting the post.

“@thesilverfoxsatx three of your bouncers just jumped me for no reason whilst I was grabbing my ID I took pics of the whole thing look forward to seeing you in court,” Payne wrote.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the “Strip That Down” singer is shown yelling at the bouncers of the bar after they would not allow his girlfriend Maya Henry, who is under 21, into the restaurant. Payne and Henry, 19, were reportedly allowed into the bar when they first arrived but were not allowed to re-enter after they briefly left.

The former boybander attempted to force his way in and was accidentally pushed to the ground, eyewitnesses told TMZ. In the clip, Payne is shown getting into a shouting match with the bouncers while Henry holds him back.

Celebrity Couples With Surprisingly Big Age Differences

At one point, Payne yells “Don’t f—king push me again! I swear to God I’ll lay your ass out!” The model, who is from the San Antonio area, eventually pulls Payne away from the altercation.

The couple, who were first linked in August 2018, left the bar shortly afterwards and the police were not called, according to TMZ.

Payne and Henry’s romance became Instagram official in September when The X-Factor alum posted a photo of the two cuddling on the couch.

“Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though,” he penned. “Last but not least this one @maya_henry [thanks] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. Love you all let’s stack this s–t up.”

Unlikely Celebrity Couples

The “Stack It Up” singer shares one son, Bear, 2, with Cheryl Cole, who he dated from 2015 to 2018. Payne previously opened up to Us Weekly about coparenting his adorable toddler with Cole, 36.

“As a dad, I think one of the hardest parts at the start of it all is to feel as involved as possible,” he exclusively told Us in May. “One of my biggest tips I would say is cooking, because if you’re cooking and you’re looking after her and she’s looking after [your kid], then you’re looking after everybody. And you want to feel like that part of the unit … so cooking was always a really big thing for me at the start.”