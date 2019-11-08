



True or false? Liam Payne addressed rumors that his girlfriend, Maya Henry, is actually younger than her widely reported age.

“Every article about Liam’s girlfriend says she’s 19 when she’s actually 18,” a Twitter account claimed earlier this week. “This is intentional because when fabricating this ridiculous PR campaign for her they said that they’ve been together for a year, which would mean that Liam was dating a 17 y/o. She’s a senior in HS.”

Payne, 26, took the opportunity to negate the conspiracy theory. “19,” he replied. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

The former One Direction member made his romance with Henry Instagram official in September. “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though,” he captioned a photo of the twosome cuddling on a couch.

Payne thanked his girlfriend for supporting him amid the release of his single “Stack It Up,” writing: “Last but not least this one @maya_henry [thanks] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. Love you all let’s stack this s–t up.”

Henry gushed over the crooner in the comments section. “So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together,” she responded. “Stack it up biisshhh.”

The pair were first linked in August 2018, but Payne waited until September to confirm their relationship.

The “Strip That Down” singer previously dated Cheryl Cole, 36, from 2015 to 2018. He opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in May about coparenting their 2-year-old son, Bear.

“As a dad, I think one of the hardest parts at the start of it all is to feel as involved as possible,” he admitted. “One of my biggest tips I would say is cooking, because if you’re cooking and you’re looking after her and she’s looking after [your kid], then you’re looking after everybody. And you want to feel like that part of the unit … so cooking was always a really big thing for me at the start.”

Payne also noted that the exes are “really lucky” to have a well-behaved child, though Bear can have his moments. “Sometimes he’ll sort of have a go at his mum and I’ll be like, ‘Bear, stop it,’” he revealed. “He just wouldn’t listen to me today. … He just wants to silence me with his hand. He’s like, ‘Just give me a minute. I’m busy.’”