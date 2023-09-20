Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared a promising update about the singer’s health after he was hospitalized for a “serious” kidney infection.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments about Liam, asking how he’s doing,” Cassidy, 24, said in a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday, September 19. “I just wanted to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better. He’s out of the hospital and he’s in good hands.”

Last month, Payne, 29, announced that he was forced to postpone his upcoming South American tour — which was set to start on September 1 — because of a health issue.

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctor’s orders are that I now need to rest and recover,” the former One Direction member shared in a social media statement on August 25. “I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry.”

Related: Former One Direction Members Today: Relationships, Splits, Babies and More One Direction may be on an extended hiatus, but Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to make music — and headlines — over the years. After forming and finishing in third place on the U.K.’s version of The X Factor in 2010, One Direction released four successful studio […]

Payne told hopeful concertgoers that he was “working to reschedule the tour” and had plans to refund their tickets in the meantime.

“Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon,” he concluded at the time.

Weeks after his initial hospital stay, multiple outlets reported that Payne had been hospitalized a second time. Rolling Stone confirmed on September 13 that Payne was “undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Italy.”

Payne previously revealed that he was born “three weeks early,” which resulted in various health issues — including with his kidneys.

“When I was born I was effectively dead,” he wrote in the 2011 book One Direction: Dare to Dream. “The doctors couldn’t get any reaction from me, so I had to be brought round and although it seemed like I was OK, there were underlying problems.”

While he still has both of his kidneys, he shared in the memoir that “one doesn’t work.”

Related: Harry! Zayn! Niall! Former One Direction Members’ Dating Histories One Direction may have hit pause on their music together, but band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have continued to hit play when it comes to romance. Malik’s relationship with fellow English singer Perrie Edwards was a fan-favorite as the couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged […]

“I have to be careful not to drink too much, even water, and I have to keep myself as healthy as possible,” Payne added.

However, in 2012, Payne told his social media followers that his kidney had been “fixed form [sic] when I was a baby,” adding, “So, now I have two.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Aside from his health issues, Payne has been candid with fans about his sobriety struggles over the years. In July, the musician revealed that he was six months sober after spending 100 days at a rehab facility in Louisiana.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either,” Payne shared in a YouTube video at the time. “I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy more than anything after I arrived to kind of put a stopper to life and work. … Ever since then, I’ve just been trying to learn to get to know this new guy.”