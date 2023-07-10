Liam Payne opened up about the controversial comments he made about Zayn Malik while on Logan Paul’s podcast — and how the appearance changed his life for the better.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore,” Payne, 29, told fans in a YouTube video titled “I’m Back” on Saturday, July 8. “And I’m sure you guys didn’t either.”

Payne explained that before he took a hiatus from social media, he was prepping for his appearance on Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, which aired in May 2022. Among the many headline-making comments in his interview with Paul, 28, Payne shared his dislike for former One Direction member Malik, 30, and detailed getting into a physical fight with another member of the group.

In Saturday’s video, Payne explained he has “a lot of respect” for and really liked Paul and the YouTuber’s cohosts, Mike Majlak, and George Janko, but wanted to take accountability for what he said during their conversation.

“I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place,” Payne admitted. “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards at everybody else.”

While reflecting on the appearance, Payne revealed he was taking his “own frustrations” out on everyone else because he was disappointed where his solo career “landed” following the end of One Direction. (The band — comprised of Payne, Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — separated in 2016, one year after Malik left the group.)

During his podcast appearance, Payne said that there were “many reasons why” he disliked Malik — including the “Pillowtalk” singer’s drama with ex Gigi Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid.

“If I had had to go through what [Zayn] went through with his growth and whatever else … My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense,” Payne said at the time. “You can always look at the man for where he is and say, ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d—k.’ But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point — and also whether or not he wanted to be there.”

In addition to his feud with Malik, Payne also recounted nearly coming to blows with another member of One Direction backstage.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall,” he told Paul in 2022. “So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.'”

Upon reflection of what he said, Payne expressed remorse for his comments about his former bandmates — especially when they had been by his side for his darkest times.

“One of the biggest remarks I made was about the One Direction thing and [it was] a lot of self-protection I suppose in that moment more than anything,” he continued. “The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most. They kind of came to the rescue, even Zayn as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online.”

Payne admitted he found it “hard” to watch back the podcast after he received backlash for it, not realizing that his words had an “impact” on other people.

“Looking back on it, the whole podcast was, let’s say, a big ‘L’ and not the Liam kind,” he quipped. “In fact, it’s probably one of those life-changing moments that saved my life in a way.”

The “Strip That Down” singer explained following the interview and other appearances, he spent some time in Louisiana at a facility where he got to work on himself in a 100-day program. Payne — who has been candid about his mental health struggles and alcohol and drug issues for years — also shared he has been sober for six months.

Since his return from rehab, Payne has been candid about his sobriety journey and his accomplishments. The performer credited his 6-year-old son, Bear, and ex Cheryl Cole with helping him get a “grip on life.”

“More than anything, I want to say thank you to [Bear] and his mum [Cheryl] for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because I had to,” he said in the clip. “There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than just caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is obviously the most important thing.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.