Getting the band back together! Harry Styles hinted at the possibility of a future One Direction reunion with his former bandmates.

“Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion? Will it ever happen?” the Grammy winner, 29, asked himself during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on the final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, April 27. “I would never say never to that,” he shared.

The “As It Was” artist added: “I think if there was a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

The boy band — which was made up of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, in addition to Styles — was formed in 2010 on the U.K. singing competition series The X Factor. Coming in third place in the competition, they were later signed by judge Simon Cowell’s record label and released their first album, Up All Night, the following year. The band quickly skyrocketed to fame and success, developing an expansive, die-hard fan base and performing at sold-out stadiums around the world.

In 2015 — one year after the release of 1D’s fourth studio album, Four — Malik, now 30, left the group, writing in a statement that he wanted to be “a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight.” As a foursome, One Direction released their final album, Made in the A.M., before announcing their hiatus that same year.

Styles, who has gone ton to release three albums and win three Grammys in his solo career, previously expressed his interest in doing a reunion. “I love the band and would never rule out anything in the future,” he told Rolling Stone in 2017. “The band changed my life, gave me everything.”

In addition to his award wins, the Don’t Worry Darling star’s performance of “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammys made headlines after a turntable used during the performance spun the opposite way than Styles and his dances rehearsed, forcing everyone on stage to adjust to the malfunction.

“When we first finished, I was like, ‘I’m so angry it happened,’” Styles recalled on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show, though discussion of his February Grammy’s performance was ultimately cut from the broadcast. “Then I thought — the only thing that’s gonna happen is, I’m gonna shout at someone and it’ll still be the same and then they’ll think I’m a d—k.”

Despite the performance hiccup, the “Sign of the Times” singer’s night turned around after taking home the ceremony’s top prize. “This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life,” Styles said in his Album of the Year acceptance speech at the Grammys. “From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for.”

He also thanked 1D at the 2023 BRIT Awards a few days later. “I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” Styles said while accepting the award for British Artist of the Year. “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much.”