We’re all just living in Harry’s House! Harry Styles swept at the 43rd annual Brit Awards, in which he took home all four trophies that he was nominated for.

“This album and this song [As It Was] was the most fun I’ve ever had making music,” the Don’t Worry Darling star, 29, gushed in his Song of the Year acceptance speech on Saturday, February 11. “I want to thank Rob Stringer for lending me his house to record this in [and] write this in. I want to thank Tom [Hull] and Tyler [Johnson] and everyone, all my friends who support me. Thank you to everyone who listened, and thank you, Lewis [Capaldi].”

Styles pointed at the “Pointless” crooner, 26, from the stage during the sweet shoutout. They later reunited back at their seats, sharing an impromptu smooch.

“I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I’m fully erect,” the Scotland native jokingly captioned Instagram footage from the moment on Sunday, February 12. “I didn’t win. But I WON.”

Capaldi was not the only star who left a memorable impression on the “Matilda” singer on Saturday.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“There’s literally no one I love more in the world than Stanley Tucci, so this means so much. Thank you very much,” Styles gushed during the ceremony after the Devil Wears Prada actor, 62, presented him with the Mastercard Album of the Year trophy. “This night has been really, really special to me and I will never forget it. Thank you so much for the welcome home, I appreciate so much. There is no place like home.”

He added: “I’m so, so proud to be a British artist out there in the world. I’m so proud to be here tonight celebrating British artists and British music. … I’m so grateful.”

The Dunkirk actor also accepted the ceremony’s annual honors for British Pop/R&B Act and Artist of the Year. His victory speech for the latter, which was presented by Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat, featured a subtle nod to where Styles got his start.

“I want to thank my family for being the most supportive, understanding, patient, loving family I could have ever asked for. I want to thank my mum [Anne Twist] for signing me up for [The] X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” Styles said on Saturday, where sister Gemma Styles served as his date. “I want to thank Niall [Horan], Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne] and Zayn [Malik] because I wouldn’t be here without you either.”

The Eternals actor and his former One Direction bandmates were initially put together as a group by Simon Cowell and the X Factor judges in 2010. While 1D came in third place by that season’s finale, the group ultimately became one of England’s biggest boy bands. One Direction had won seven Brit Awards together before eventually announcing their indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Scroll down to see Harry’s most memorable moments — and best outfits — at the Brits: