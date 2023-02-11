It’s Harry’s House, and we’re just living in it! Harry Styles stunned on the 43rd annual Brit Awards red carpet on Saturday, February 11.

Styles, 29, wowed Brits attendees when he rocked up to the awards show in a coordinating black suit — with a peplum waist — and a giant flower choker necklace. The “Matilda” singer did not wear a shirt underneath his jacket, opting to show off a brief peek at a few of his chest tattoos and a small, golden cross necklace. Styles completed his look with a variety of matching gold rings.

The Pleasing founder is up for four awards at Saturday’s ceremony, including Artist of the Year and British Album of the Year.

The former One Direction member’s stunning Brits look is another accolade to add to his ongoing portfolio of red carpet looks.

“He just has fun with clothing, and that’s kind of where I’ve got it from,” Styles gushed of taking fashion advice from stylist Harry Lambert in his 2020 Vogue cover story. “He doesn’t take it too seriously, which means I don’t take it too seriously. … You can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing.”

He continued at the time: “Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything—anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

Styles — who finds “joy” in his wardrobe selections — recently walked away with two Grammy Awards at the ceremony last week, including the coveted Album of the Year.

“Well, s–t,” the “Little Things” musician gushed earlier this month. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category. I think on nights like tonight it’s so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”

He added at the time: “I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

