It’s a party in the U.K.! The music industry’s biggest names will brush shoulders at the 2023 Brit Awards, held at The O2 in London.

Comedian Mo Gilligan is set to return as host after a successful debut in 2022.

“Hosting the Brits last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life,” the Masked Singer UK judge said in a January 2023 statement. “I’ve been so honored to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favorite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year … Let’s go!”

2023 Brit Awards Chair Damian Christian added that having Gilligan back was “a huge priority” for the event: ​​​“He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first Brits last year. We’re looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humor and style to our stage and screens once again.”

Although the awards show takes place across the pond, plenty of American performers have been honored with nominations in the international categories. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift are all up for the Best International Artist distinction, along with Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

The evening isn’t all about handing out accolades, though; there will also be musical performances from artists including Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Smith and Petras received a Song of the Year nomination for their pop duet “Unholy.” Smith — who identifies as non-binary — spoke out against the show’s gendered categories in 2021.

“Music for me has always been about unification not division. I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. Let’s celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class,” the “Stay With Me” singer wrote via Instagram in March 2021, adding that the Brits had been an important part of their career since winning the Critics’ Choice Award (since renamed the Rising Star Award) in 2014.

That November, the Brits scrapped its gender-specific categories.

“It is important that the Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible,” Tom March, who was the chair of the awards show at the time, said in a statement. “It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.”

