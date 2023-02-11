It’s music’s most fashionable night — in the U.K. The stars are heating up the red carpet in London at the 2023 Brit Awards, just one week after the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The Brits are taking place at London’s O2 arena on Saturday, February 11, marking the first time the event has ever been held on a Saturday night. While those living across the pond can watch the broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX at 8:30 p.m. GMT, U.S. viewers will have to tune in to the live stream via YouTube at 4 p.m. ET.

Comedian Mo Gilligan is hosting the show, which has a star-studded group of nominees. Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Taylor Swift are among those up for Brits statues this year.

Unlike at the Grammy Awards, Styles, 29, and Beyoncé are not in competition. Although Harry’s House won the Grammy for Album of the Year, beating Renaissance and stunning audiences, the two are in separate categories at the Brits due to Styles being British. The England native is up for Album of the Year and Artist of the Year while the “Break My Soul” songstress, 41, is competing for International Song of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

Styles hit the Brits red carpet in a black suit. The blazer, which had a peplum waist, was paired with wide leg trousers. However, it was the massive black flower on his choker necklace that stole the spotlight. He also had a delicate gold cross pendant underneath the avant-garde accessory.

Black was a major color trend.Smith, 30, donned an eye-catching, inflatable Harri jumpsuit, and Kim Petras complemented the look in her black mini dress and matching full-length gloves. Meanwhile, stars like Salma Hayek Pinault and Ellie Goulding opted for structured black leather looks. Hayek, 56, went full rocker with her bustier dress, fishnet tights and platform boots. Goulding, 36, meanwhile, sported simple black trousers and what appeared to be a leather chest plate with an open back.

Other stars, however, stepped out at the Brits red carpet in their best and brightest. Shania Twain shined brighter than the sun in a gorgeous yellow gown. Jessie J showed off her baby bump in a red crop top, full-length skirt and dramatic ruffle shawl while Jodie Turner-Smith sparked in a metallic dress.

