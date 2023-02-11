The singer with the pearl earring! Sam Smith, ever the fashion trendsetter, stepped out on the 43rd annual Brit Awards red carpet in a latex jumpsuit with delicate pearl jewelry.

The “Unholy” crooner, 30, wore a couture look by designer Harri at the Saturday, February 11, awards ceremony, which was held at the O2 Arena in London. Smith’s look mimics the brand’s viral 2023 piece of inflatable latex pants. The England native’s getup featured blown-up trousers and shoulder pads and was completed with a pair of coordinating latex gloves and heeled booties. To accessorize, Smith added a singular pearl earring with an anchor charm.

The Brits, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, announced its musical nominations last month. Smith, for their part, earned two nods including a coveted Song of the Year honor for their “Unholy” duet with Kim Petras.

While the “Stay With Me” singer — who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — was pleased to be recognized this year, they have previously been critical of the awards show’s gendered categories.

“Music for me has always been about unification not division. I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. Let’s celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class,” Smith wrote via Instagram in March 2021, calling the Brits an integral piece of their career since winning the Rising Star Award in 2014.

By that November, the show’s producers eliminated gender-specific awards categories.

“It is important that the Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible,” Tom March, the former Brits chair, said in a statement at the time. “It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.”

Smith’s Brits appearance comes less than one week after they and Petras, 30, made history at the 2023 Grammys. Their “Unholy” duet marked the first time that a transgender woman and a nonbinary individual won in the Best Pop Duo Performance category.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I am the first transgender woman to win this award,” the Germany native gushed in her speech on February 6. “I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”

