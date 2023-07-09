Liam Payne’s son, Bear Grey, is growing up before his eyes — and is fast becoming social media savvy at the age of 6.

“Time with Bear’s been really, really great,” the former One Direction member, 29, said in a Saturday, July 8, YouTube video. “More than anything, I want to say thank you to him and his mum [Cheryl Cole] for giving me a little bit of freedom to go and get well in that moment because I had to. There’s no point trying to be a dad when you’ve got nothing to teach and I don’t think up until this point I really had much to say to him other than just caring for him very deeply and loving him deeply, which is obviously the most important thing.”

Payne announced in the social media video that he had taken a brief hiatus from the spotlight after he found that he “became someone I didn’t recognize anymore.” Upon his return, the singer acknowledged that he has a “better grip on life” and is better able to prioritize Bear’s well-being.

“He’s awesome. I mean he’s growing up far too quickly,” Payne quipped. “He actually texted me the other day from his iPad saying, ‘Hello, Dad.’ What, you’re 6, like, what are you doing? I tried to make [my response] joking because [I thought] what’s my job for now and I put ‘hello’ with no ‘H’ and the simple response I got back was, ‘No, no, it’s not ello it’s hello with an H.’ So, he’s learning really quickly.”

Payne added: “He’s far more smarter than I think I’ll ever be. He’s a wonder, but he’s definitely learning to talk at this moment in time and it’s a lot of fun to be around to watch him grow.”

Payne and Cole, 40, initially met in 2010 when he auditioned for The X Factor when she was a judge. The pair started dating in February 2015, nearly two years before the former Girls Aloud crooner revealed she was pregnant with their first child. Son Bear arrived in March 2017.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow!” Payne wrote via Instagram after his son’s birth. “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

Payne and Cole ultimately split two years later in July 2018 but remained committed to coparenting Bear.

“She is the best mom in the world. I couldn’t ask for someone better,” the “Strip That Down” singer gushed during a March 2022 appearance on the “Impaulsive With Logan Paul” podcast. “The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know [Bear’s] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn’t ask for more. They live, like, three minutes from my house.”