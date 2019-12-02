



Lil Bub is in kitty heaven. The beloved internet cat died on Sunday, December 1. She was 8.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,” Lil Bub’s owner, Mike Bridavsky, announced via Instagram on Monday, December 2. “BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.”

Bridavsky wrote that the feline had been “battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection,” but he did not expect her “to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning.”

“I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves,” he continued. “It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she’s the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement.”

Alongside the heartbreaking news, Bridavsky shared the first and last selfies he took with Lil Bub on June 21, 2011, and December 1, 2019, respectively.

Bridavsky noted in the post that Lil Bub “made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare” by helping to start Big Fund, the first national fund for special-needs pets, and being a subject for groundbreaking genetic and biological research. She also helped raise more than $700,000 for animals in need.

“Even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better,” Bridavsky continued. “Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams.”

Lil Bub was the runt of her litter born to a feral mother in Indiana. She had several genetic mutations, including feline dwarfism and osteoporosis. After Bridavsky adopted her, Lil Bub became a beloved personality on the internet. She made appearances on several morning shows and starred in her own documentary, Lil Bub & Friendz, in 2013.