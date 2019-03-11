She’s got a way with dogs! Us Weekly caught up with Katherine Schwarzenegger at the world premiere of Superhero Dogs at the California Science Center in Los Angeles where she gushed about her beloved four-legged friend, and shared tips for those thinking about fostering or owning a canine.

“I have one love of my life right now, in the dog area, which is my little Maverick,” the Maverick and Me author, 29, told Us on Saturday, March 9. “So, he’s my one dog, but we have a family dog named Champ as well.”

As for how her passion for pups came about, Schwarzenegger explained that it goes way back to when she was little. “I’ve grown up around dogs and loved dogs my whole life,” she told Us before touching on her work with Pedigree, whom she is a brand ambassador for.

“It’s really exciting for me to be able to work with a brand like [that] who does such great work, continuing to spread awareness about animal rescue and dog adoption,” Schwarzenegger noted. “It’s something I’m really passionate about ever since I got Maverick and adopted him.”

However, just because Schwarzenegger is mom to just one single pooch at the moment, the California native was once a foster to seven dogs at one time — and was nice enough to share her knowledge with Us about how to manage multiple pets at once.

“Oh my gosh, I mean, I only have my dog Maverick and I get overwhelmed by how much time that takes sometimes,” she explained. “So, I think, again, just time management, making sure you do thorough research before you make the decision to get a dog because it is such a big commitment and changes your life.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author continued: “You should foster first and kind of get your toes wet. But, I mean, I go on walks with Maverick, I take him on hikes, I try to be really active with him.”

The animal activist’s work isn’t the only thing that’s giving her life joy at the moment. Schwarzenegger and fiancé Chris Pratt announced their engagement in January, and she told Us at the event that “it’s an exciting time in my life.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

