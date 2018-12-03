Lil Xan is getting the help he needs. The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Diego Leanos, checked into rehab on Sunday, December 2, according to his girlfriend, Annie Smith.

“This sweet angel of mine officially entered rehab this morning. I’m sorry for all the confusion circulating about Diego leaving for rehab,” Smith wrote on her boyfriend’s Instagram page along with a picture of him holding a microphone. “It’s a tricky thing since people are coming in and out of the facility so often that rooms end up getting switched around and dates can be pushed back.”

Smith continued, “I’m so beyond proud of this precious boy for being the strongest person I know and for wanting to live a better life. Please keep him in your prayers, he is doing his best right now to find peace with himself. We love you all so much, and we appreciate all of the support. I love him beyond words and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our family. xanarchy family – love, Annie”

Lil Xan first announced he planned to check himself into rehab in November.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself smoking at the time. “I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice. I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait too [sic] get back clean headed ready for Finish my album !”

Shortly after Smith’s first post announcing that her boyfriend was officially in rehab, she alerted fans that he was undergoing his first treatment, too.

“Diego was just admitted into his first treatment. He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him,” she captioned a selfie of the musician. “We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way. He will be back soon, with another top 10 album we love you all xanarchy family ! – love, Annie”

Lil Xan, who split from Noah Cyrus in September after a month of dating, has battled drug addiction for years and spoke candidly about how he relapsed on painkillers in November.

“As far as my sobriety goes right now, there was a long period of time where I was clean,” he told TMZ at the time. “Any other addict would understand that that s–t just happens. You just relapse — you don’t want to — then you get clean again. It’s like a process. You need treatment and help and sometimes that doesn’t even help. It has to come from within. That’s what I’ve learned.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

