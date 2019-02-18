Lil Xan’s Pregnant Fiancee Annie Smith Says They May ‘Get Married Tomorrow’

Ready to elope? Lil Xan‘s fiancée, Annie Smith, who is expecting their first child, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that the twosome plan to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

“He wants us to go get married secretly, Vegas or something,” the 18-year-old content creator tells Us. “Then have a little party with our family and then six months after that, have a wedding with friends and extended people … do a big party thing later down the line. We haven’t really decided, we’re very go with the flow, we might go and get married tomorrow, who knows!”

According to Smith, she and the 22-year-old rapper have been “best friends” for more than two years and have been “officially dating” for the past five to six months. (Lil Xan and former girlfriend Noah Cyrus split in September.)

“We have been talking about [getting engaged] forever, we always said, ‘Let’s just go and get married,’” Smith says. “We’re pretty unconventional, we didn’t know how to go about it. We were at home together and knew we were going to get married, but he officially proposed while we were at home and the ring is being customized by Ice Box in Atlanta right now.”

Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, revealed on Sunday, February 19, that Smith is pregnant with his child.

“I wanted to wait, but I just can’t leave my fans in the dark. It’s official. I’m going to be a father,” the “Watch Me Fall” musician captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram. “I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey, and I’ve never felt more happy in my life. All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise!”

Smith tells Us that she is “around five to six weeks” pregnant.

“The morning sickness it comes and goes, one day it’s good, one day it’s terrible,” she explains. “I have major food aversions, I can’t look at or eat anything meat, I just run in the opposite direction, I was watching a cooking show on Youtube, and I saw someone cooking with beef and I had to run into the bathroom.”

She adds that the duo’s parents are very supportive. “My parents already knew, Diego’s parents love me, my parents love him, we all get along really well,” Smith says. “All of our families knew we wanted kids and to get married, so they were so excited … it wasn’t a huge shock to them.”

Lil Xan, who completed a two-week stint in rehab in December, dated Cyrus for a month. A source told Us exclusively that the “All Falls Down” singer is “obviously surprised, but doesn’t feel hurt” about her ex moving on so quickly.

“While this may sting a little, as it would with any breakup, she is completely over him,” the source said. “She has moved past that part of her life.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

