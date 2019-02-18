How Noah Cyrus Reacted to Her Ex-Boyfriend Lil Xan’s Baby News

Doing her own thing. Noah Cyrus wasn’t given a heads-up that her ex-boyfriend Lil Xan is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend of three months, Annie Smith, but she’s taking the news surprisingly well.

“Noah found out almost right after he posted,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Cyrus’ reaction to the pregnancy. “A few of her friends texted her and she was obviously surprised, but doesn’t feel hurt.”

The insider also notes: “While this may sting a little, as it would with any breakup, she is completely over him and has moved past that part of her life.”

The 22-year-old rapper (real name Diego Leanos) revealed the pregnancy news via Instagram on Sunday, February 17. “I wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,” he wrote along with a picture of the couple locked in an embrace. “It’s official im going to be a father i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life.”

He also addressed Smith directly and wrote: “And to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe.”

The “Watch Me Fall” wordsmith dated Cyrus, 19, for a month before they accused each other of cheating and split in September 2018. Lil Xan later said the breakup with the “All Falls Down” singer “hurts, like, so f—king bad.” He added on his Instagram Story at the time: “You think you know somebody, and then you just get used.”

Two months after the split, the “Live or Die” musician revealed that he was struggling with a drug addiction and checked himself into rehab in early December. Lil Xan left treatment just two weeks later.

