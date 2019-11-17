



It all goes back to family. Lili Reinhart has become a vocal advocate for young women when it comes to mental health and body positivity, but the 23-year-old still her own role model to look up to: her mom.

“She’s such a kind human being,” Reinhart told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Time 100 Next event on Thursday, November 14, in New York City. The Riverdale star gushed about what made her mom — who accompanied her to the event that night — the most influential woman in her life.

“As you get older, obviously, and you go through the stress of your day to day life, you realize how easy it can be to be ungrateful and to be a bitch, basically,” Reinhart explained. “My mother has always been so kind and grounded, even in the worst of stressful situations, so I’ve learned a lot from her.”

Reinhart’s addition to the Time 100 Next list comes shortly after the actress was named the newest face of CoverGirl on October 30. “I’m pinching myself,” the Hustlers star said at the time of the announcement. “Makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us.”

Over the course of her career, Reinhart has opened up about her long struggle with depression and body dysmorphia and made a point to use her platform to raise awareness for girls all over the world.

“When I’m feeling depressed or sad, I remind myself how far I’ve come. And how I didn’t let my depression consume me,” she wrote in a series of tweets in May 2017. “To anyone out there who feels depressed or hopeless … do not f—king give up on yourself. You’re all you’ve got. And you deserve the world.”

Her passionate stance on mental health awareness was exactly what made her a perfect fit for the prestigious Time honor. Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy penned a powerful tribute to the Miss Stevens actress, noting, “Her empathy and truthfulness have grounded her and helped her navigate the difficult world in which she works.”