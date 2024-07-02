Lily Allen has launched an OnlyFans account after receiving rave reviews about her feet.

Allen, 39, who is offering subscriptions on the platform for about $10, has already uploaded six photos under the username Lily Allen FTSE500.

The account has received over 200 “likes” since its launch in June, according to Daily Mail.

“Sole trader,” she captioned one of the snaps, per the outlet. “Summer pedicure,” Allen wrote under another.

Allen shared a link to her OnlyFans page via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 1, alongside a snap of her painted feet.

“’She’s done it,” she captioned the Story. “What is this going to do to my algorithm?”

Allen’s journey to launching her OnlyFans started on her “Miss Me?” podcast last month when she talked about an upsurge in fascination with her feet.

“I have a lady who comes and does my nails and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare,” the “Not Fair” singer explained. “My feet are rated quite highly on the internet.”

Allen’s profile on WikiFeet — a website dedicated to showcasing and rating the feet of celebrities — has blown up with praise from avid users.

“Gorgeous little feet,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Some of the most perfect toes I’ve ever seen, absolutely beautiful.”

Allen revealed on the podcast that Khloé Kardashian informed her that she could “make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans.”

When cohost Miquita Oliver asked whether Allen would leave their podcast to solely focus on her growing foot empire, the musician joked, “Yeah.”

Oliver’s own WikiFeet rating, however, was less-than-stellar. “Oh Miquita, I’m really sorry to tell you, you only got three stars,” Allen teased, to which Oliver, 40, replied, “Oh, my God!”

Allen — who tied the knot with David Harbour in 2020 — isn’t afraid to get personal on her podcast, recently revealing that she never “had sex not drunk” before meeting her now-husband.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband, ‘cause he quite often asks for things, and I’m like, ‘No, babe. It’s not happening,’” Allen confessed. “I’m not like, ‘You piece of s—t. How dare you ask me to do that?’ I’m just like, ‘Hmm, headache. … Maybe not tonight.’”

Allen insisted that she has never “kink-shamed anyone,” adding, “I’m quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves. I have a whole album called No Shame, and actually, I was talking to David about this last night.”