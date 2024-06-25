Lily Allen shared some NSFW details about her and David Harbour’s private life, specifically what does — or doesn’t — go down in the bedroom.

“I wonder if I kink-shame my husband, ‘cause he quite often asks for things, and I’m like, ‘No, babe. It’s not happening,’” Allen, 39, confessed on the Monday, June 24, episode of the “Miss Me?” podcast. “I’m not like, ‘You piece of s—t. How dare you ask me to do that?’ I’m just like, ‘Hmm, headache. … Maybe not tonight.’”

Despite poking fun at Harbour, 49, Allen noted that she doesn’t think she’s ever “kink-shamed anyone,” adding, “I’m quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves. I have a whole album called No Shame, and actually, I was talking to David about this last night.”

Allen went on to recall writing in her 2018 book, My Thoughts Exactly, that she “slept with female escorts” during the breakdown of her and her ex-husband Sam Cooper’s marriage.

“I wrote about it in my book, A, because I felt like I sort of lived in a state of perpetual fear in that period of time, because I always felt like I was about to be, sort of, gotcha-ed by the tabloids,” Allen explained on the podcast. “And so, I knew that this thing existed and that I’d been behaving this way and I thought that was gonna be revealed. So, I thought, sort of, to take a little bit of the power back, I would reveal it myself in my book.”

In addition to taking her power back, Allen also wanted to discuss her experiences in a non-shameful way for others who have been through similar situations. “To me, that’s what art is, that’s what creativity is, is helping people come to terms with their own behavior and behavior that society looks down on,” she added. “But, you know, we’re all just human, right?”

Allen began dating Harbour in 2019, one year after she and Cooper, 46, ended their marriage. The exes wed in 2011 and share daughters Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11.

After sparking engagement rumors in December 2019, Allen confirmed in May 2020 that she and Harbour took the next step in their romance. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2020 that the pair tied the knot one day after obtaining a marriage license in Las Vegas.

“Lily and David are a wonderful team, they’re madly in love and so grateful to have found each other,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2022 after the couple marked two years of marriage. “David and Lily are wildly attracted to each other, their chemistry is off the charts, but they’re also best friends who can have as much fun chilling in front of the TV or baking with the kids together as they can on any five-star night out.”

Last month, Allen revealed that she and Harbour work together to limit each other’s screen time. “I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can have Uber and Spotify,” she told the Sunday Times. “My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”