



A new reason to “Smile”? Engagement rumors are swirling around Lily Allen and David Harbour after the British singer was spotted with a ring on her finger.

Allen, 34, and the Stranger Things actor, 44, dressed casually for their stroll around New York City on Thursday, December 26, but a photo from the outing — published online by Page Six — shows Allen with a band on her left ring finger.

The duo were first linked in August when they attended a play together in London. In October, they were spotted locking lips in NYC, and they made their red carpet debut at a Skin Cancer Foundation event in the city a few days later.

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, whom she slammed as “selfish” in a 2018 Cosmopolitan UK interview as she reflected on their life with their daughters, Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 6. “I had always assumed I’d chuck my kid over my shoulder and take them around the world. But Sam didn’t want that,” she said at the time. “He didn’t think it was a stable environment for them. I think it was quite selfish. He got to stay at home and have the family that I’d just spent three years making inside me. I had to go out and earn money and leave that family behind.”

The “Not Fair” singer also revealed that year that she had slept with female escorts during the marriage, which lasted from 2011 to 2018. “I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something,” she told Instagram followers. “I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore.”

After separating from Cooper in 2016, Allen moved on with MC Meridian Dan, but announced this January that she had split from the musician three weeks earlier.

Harbour, meanwhile, previously dated Alison Sudol. He and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star, 35, called it quits this summer after a year and a half together, as a source told Us Weekly in August.

In 2017, Harbour talked to Women’s Health about his love life. “I’m easily swept away, but I’m trying not to be as much. I’m better at the fantasy of relationships than I am at the daily real life, but I’m trying to steer myself into a realist,” he told the magazine. “What I find most exciting now is sharp, intelligent, insightful women. People who are deep thinking, who have sort of a weird way of looking at the universe are wildly attractive to me. So if I can find one of those gals who can stand me, then maybe I might have something.”