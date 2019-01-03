Lily Allen and Mc Meridian Dan Split After Three Years Together

Lily Allen and boyfriend MC Meridian Dan have called it quits after three years of dating.

“I’m single, for the first time since I was about 15,” the 33-year-old musician revealed on Elizabeth Day’s “How to Fail” podcast, released on Wednesday, January 2. “We’ve been broken up for about three weeks.”

Allen and Dan (real name Daniel Lawrence London) started seeing each other after the Lily Allen and Friends host split from ex-husband Sam Cooper in 2016.

“It’s just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?’ means that it’s big for me,” Allen said on the podcast on Wednesday about their breakup. “Because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems. So the fact that I’m dealing with it all on my own, I’m growing up.”

The My Thoughts Exactly author and Cooper share daughters Ethel, 7, and Marine, 5. Allen slammed her ex-husband during an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. in October, calling him “selfish” for not joining her on tour with their kids.

“I had always assumed I’d chuck my kid over my shoulder and take them around the world,” she told the magazine. “But Sam didn’t want that. He didn’t think it was a stable environment for them.”

“He got to stay at home and have the family that I’d just spent three years making inside me,” she continued. “I had to go out and earn money and leave that family behind.”

