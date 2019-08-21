Jim Hopper is back on the market. Stranger Things star David Harbor and Alison Sudol have split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the twosome called it quits “around a month ago.”

Harbour, 44, and Sudol, 34, first sparked dating speculation in January 2018 after they were spotted getting cozy at the BAFTA Tea Party.

“They left arm in arm,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “Alison was teasing and joking with him. They seemed very much like a couple.”

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress later confirmed their relationship via Instagram.

“I’m sitting here and I’m thinking to myself, wow, this human being that I am on this crazy journey with is pretty unbelievable,” Sudol gushed on Valentine’s Day. “What a generous, large-hearted, roaring wonder of a person I get to walk around and do stuff with. Like eat food and read books out loud and watch our dog sleep. And isn’t that great. What an ignited soul, what a fire-spirit. What a brilliant artist. What a caring, deep, intuitive individual, who has changed my life completely and utterly. What a lucky woman I am.”

She concluded: “Love is a really great thing, and rare, and makes me think that a day to celebrate it maybe isn’t the worst thing after all. Thanks for making my life infinitely more all of it, @dkharbour ❤️”

The twosome were last spotted together at a special screening of Hellboy in New York City in April.

More recently, Harbour was seen out with singer Lily Allen. The duo were photographed together in London earlier this month.

Harbour, who previously dated actresses Maria Thayer and Julia Stiles, once opened up to Women’s Health about his ideal relationship.

“I’m easily swept away, but I’m trying not to be as much. I’m better at the fantasy of relationships than I am at the daily real life, but I’m trying to steer myself into a realist,” he admitted in October 2017. “What I find most exciting now is sharp, intelligent, insightful women. People who are deep thinking, who have sort of a weird way of looking at the universe are wildly attractive to me. So if I can find one of those gals who can stand me, then maybe I might have something thing.”

