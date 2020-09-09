A major step! Congrats are in order for David Harbour and Lily Allen as the lovebirds have officially tied the knot, Us Weekly can confirm.

Harbour, 45, and Allen, 35, made their way down the altar in a ceremony held at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday, September 7. Us confirmed that the couple obtained a marriage license at the Clark County Clerk’s Office just one day before their nuptials, requiring them to wed within a year of receiving the paperwork.

The pair confirmed their marriage via Instagram on Wednesday, September 9. The “Smile” singer posted a pic of the duo lovingly embracing in a chapel as an Elvis Presley impersonator stood nearby. Allen also posted snaps of the pair smiling together outside and one of herself eating In-N-Out after their special moment.

The Stranger Things actor, meanwhile, posted photos of the newly-married pair following their ceremony. He held up his now-wife in one photo outside the chapel as the Presley impersonator posed beside them, and the pair ate burgers with Allen’s daughters, Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7, in another snap.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” he captioned the cute post. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

The twosome made their romance public in September 2019. That December, they drummed up engagement rumors when Allen was seen wearing a gold band on her left hand while out in New York City with Harbour.

The English star then seemingly confirmed the relationship milestone in May after an Instagram user asked her about her ring. “Um … engagement ring??????????????” the fan wrote, to which she made a Fight Club reference and replied, “First rule of engagement club.”

Before finding forever with Harbour, Allen was in a long-term relationship with DJ Meridian Dan. The former pair began dating in 2015, but she announced their breakup in January 2019.

“I’ve always had a boyfriend. I don’t at the moment. I’m single for the first time since I was about 15,” she previously revealed on the “How to Fail With Elizabeth Day” podcast.

The “Not Fair” singer then noted how “interesting” single life had been for her so far. “We’ve been broken up for about three weeks. It’s just been bad news after bad news after bad news,” she continued. “I think the fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?’ means that it’s big for me because ordinarily when things get difficult, I need to have somebody around to share those problems. So the fact that I’m dealing with it all on my own, I’m growing up.”

Allen wed Sam Cooper in 2011, but they announced their split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The former couple share daughters Ethel and Marnie.

Harbour, for his part, was previously linked to Julia Stiles and singer Alison Sudol. The Hellboy actor was also rumored to be engaged to actress Maria Thayer, whom he dated before Stiles from 2009 to 2011.

