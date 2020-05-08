Planning to say “I do?” Lily Allen may have finally confirmed the rumors that she’s engaged to Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The “Not Fair” songstress, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 7, to show off her fit figure amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop,” she teased as she struck a pose in a matching athleisure set. “I AM RIPPED don’t @ me.”

Allen stood in front of a mirror with one hand on her hip, putting a sparkly diamond ring on full display in the sassy selfie. When one curious fan spotted the jewelry, they pressed the “Smile” singer for answers in the comments, writing, “Um … engagement ring??????????????” Keeping her response coy, Allen referenced an infamous Fight Club line and simply replied, “first rule of engagement club.”

This isn’t the first time Allen and Harbour, 45, sparked speculation that they were taking things to the next level. The pair, who made their relationship public in September 2019, were spotted getting cozy on a casual December stroll in New York City — with Allen sporting a gold band on her left ring finger.

The British singer-songwriter was previously married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018. During a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Allen accused her ex of being “selfish” when it came to their shared responsibilities in raising daughters Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7. “I had always assumed I’d chuck my kid over my shoulder and take them around the world. But Sam didn’t want that,” she said at the time. “He didn’t think it was a stable environment for them. I think it was quite selfish. He got to stay at home and have the family that I’d just spent three years making inside me. I had to go out and earn money and leave that family behind.”

While the “Alfie” singer was apparently less than pleased with Cooper’s attitude toward parenting, the Black Widow actor is fitting in well with his girlfriend’s little ones. Earlier this year, Allen and her daughters threw Harbour a dino-themed birthday bash while hunkered down together during the pandemic.

“I feel like a quarantined kid again, on the verge of a 10,000 year ice age,” the Hellboy star joked alongside a handful of photos of the colorful celebration, gushing over Allen’s baking and decorating skills. “A birthday isn’t the same without an extinct species menagerie atop lush radioactive fluorescent green icing.”