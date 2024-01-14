Emily in Paris‘ Emily Cooper would be all over the 2024 Olympics, so it makes sense that NBC turned to Lily Collins to play the character in a new summer games promo.

Collins, 34, portrays Emily in a pitch meeting for the summer games. “And Noah [Lyles] would be wearing legendary designer Pierre Caudault,” Emily says. Caudault is a fictional designer on the Netflix hit, known for his extravagant and avant grade designs.

Emily wants to see Lyles, 26, wearing gold chains and a flowing gold cape that says “I’m the one” on the back. Of course, she pictures him wearing this ensemble as he competes in the 100M final. (The bedazzled outfit was actually created by Emily in Paris costume designer Marylin Fitoussi.)

“It has been tested. It is safe — maybe not for the other runners, but you know, we’re just talking about Noah,” Emily says before spraying a boardroom full of dismayed executives with Champère Champagne, another nod to Emily in Paris.

The promo debuted on Saturday, January 13, during the Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns game on NBC Sports. It’s the third spot from NBCUniversal’s “pitch” campaign to promote the 2024 Olympics, which begin July 26 in Paris. The first pitch featured Peyton Manning explaining how he’ll fly above Paris on a giant baguette blimp, and the second depicted Megan Thee Stallion dancing with fire-breathing horses at the Palace of Versailles.

“As we kick off an Olympic year, we are delighted that Lily Collins, as Emily Cooper, will bring her fantastical marketing ideas to our Olympic campaign,” Jenny Storms, CMO of Sports and Entertainment at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Her stylish pitch fits perfectly with our strategy and will generate excitement for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, one of the fashion capitals of the world.”

Emily in Paris fans will likely take their Emily fix any way they can. It’s been over one year since the season 3 finale hit Netflix, and season 4 is supposed to be juicy.

“It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise, it does not end there,” Collins told fans at a Netflix event in June 2023. “What I can tell you is that we have more fun, more fashion, and of course, more drama in store for you all. Emily is gonna have to decide if everything she’s ever wanted is really what she needs. And while Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”