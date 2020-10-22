Quite the romance. Lily James and Dominic West turned heads when photos of them kissing in Rome surfaced earlier this month. However, not everyone was surprised as they “were always very flirtatious” while shooting their new show, The Pursuit of Love, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the latest issue.

“Dominic and Lily had spent a lot of time together on set working together,” the insider adds. “Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her. The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”

The Affair alum, 51, has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, and they have four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. He also shares a daughter, Martha, 22, with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

In the photos posted online on October 11, Cinderella actress, 31, rode a scooter around Rome with West before the pair shared a kiss while at lunch. The next day, they were spotted at the airport together, hugging and whispering to each other.

On October 14, the Golden Globe nominee stepped out at home in England and posed for photos with his wife, insisting their relationship was in a good place in a note to reporters. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” the pair wrote.

“Dominic and his wife wanted to put up a united front,” a second source tells Us, but both FitzGerald, 49, and James “were both horrified by the pictures.”

Additionally, the insider says that the scandal “has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship too.”

