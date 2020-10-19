Here they go again! More photos have emerged from Lily James and Dominic West’s cozy vacation after they were spotted kissing over lunch.

The Daily Mail obtained snaps of the Mamma Mia! star, 31, wrapping her arm around the Affair alum, 50, and whispering in his ear as they checked in to an airport in Rome on October 12. They were also seen walking through the terminal together and reorganizing the belongings in their suitcases before boarding a British Airways flight home to the U.K. They reportedly kissed and cuddle on the plane too.

The airport sighting came one day after James and West, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, were photographed getting cozy during an electric scooter ride around the Spanish Steps and kissing while dining al fresco with their manager, Angharad Wood, in Rome. The Pursuit of Love costars, who play a father-daughter duo in the upcoming BBC One miniseries, stayed in a suite at Hotel de la Ville during their time in Italy, according to multiple reports.

Upon his return to England on Tuesday, October 13, the Wire alum reunited with FitzGerald, whom he wed in June 2010, and gave her a kiss during a photo op outside their Chippenham, Wiltshire, home.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you,” West insisted in a handwritten note that he and his wife signed and handed to reporters on Tuesday morning.

The actor and the Irish landscape designer, 49, have four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. He also shares daughter Martha, 22, with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

James, who previously dated The Crown star Matt Smith from 2014 to 2019 and was briefly linked to Chris Evans in July, has not publicly commented on the headline-making scandal. She was scheduled to promote her new Netflix movie with Armie Hammer, Rebecca, on the Today show and The Graham Norton Show on Monday, October 19, but reportedly pulled out of both appearances.