Still on! Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald kissed and posed for photographers outside their Wiltshire, England, home in the wake of his flirty date with Lily James.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note that they handed to reporters on Tuesday, October 13. “Thank you.”

The Affair alum, 50, and the landscape designer, 49, wed in Ireland in June 2010. The pair sparked a romance during their days at Trinity College Dublin and share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. West is also the father of daughter Martha, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

On Monday, October 12, the Wire alum was spotted locking lips with James, 31, during a day out in Rome. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, the Pursuit of Love costars rode through the Piazza di Pietra and around the Spanish Steps on an electric scooter. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress steered while West, who was not wearing his wedding band, wrapped his arms around her waist.

Later on, the pair dined with their manager, Angharad Wood, at a nearby restaurant and showed off passionate PDA at the table, where West was seen stroking James’ hair as they kissed.

James’ romantic outing with the Chicago actor came three months after she sparked relationship rumors with Chris Evans. In July, the Yesterday actress left a private club in London’s Mayfair neighborhood with the Marvel star, 39, and shared a cab home. They were spotted together again days later, getting cozy in a local park with ice cream cones in hand.

Despite speculation about her relationship status, the British actress kept her lips sealed while speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK for its November 2020 cover story. At the time, the publication noted that she “won’t discuss whether or not she is dating” the Gifted star — but gave some crucial advice to her younger self instead.

“Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she told the magazine. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”

The Cinderella actress previously dated Matt Smith from 2014 to December 2019, when they sparked split rumors after being photographed having a “tense” meal together. In March, they briefly reunited for a socially distant walk in London amid the coronavirus pandemic.