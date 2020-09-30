Lily James Refuses to Reveal Whether She’s Dating Chris Evans Amid Rumors

Doing it her way! Lily James’ ties to Chris Evans are shrouded in mystery — and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star would rather keep it that way.

In the Harper’s Bazaar U.K. November 2020 cover story, the publication noted that James “won’t discuss whether or not she is dating the Captain America star Chris Evans.” However, the 31-year-old Baby Driver actress instead shared the romance advice that she would give to her younger self.

“Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she told the magazine. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”

James revealed to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. how she has been focusing on self-care. Just before the interview, she had been vacationing with fellow actors Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper in Scotland. The Cinderella actress has also been doing “loads of therapy,” and she’s ready to face any challenges that come her way moving forward.

“I do feel a fighting spirit,” she explained. “There’s an energy. I’m ready to go.”

In July, James and Evans, 39, made headlines when they were spotted out together in London. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair were seen sharing a cab from a private club on the Fourth of July that took them to the Avengers: Endgame actor’s hotel. The duo, however, reportedly entered the building separately.

Days later, James and Evans were photographed lounging in grass at a London park as they ate ice cream cones. The pair eventually went for a stroll together.

James’ sightings with Evans came seven months after her rumored split with Matt Smith. The Downton Abbey alum had been dating Smith, 37, for five years before speculation of their breakup surfaced in December 2019. At the time, the reported exes were spotted by the Daily Mail in the midst of a tense lunch. Three months later, they met up for a casual stroll in London.

Evans, for his part, was most recently linked to Jenny Slate. Us Weekly confirmed that the Gifted costars initially split in February 2017 after nearly one year together. The pair reconciled shortly after, but they broke up for good in March 2018.

An insider told Us in January that Evan has been “dating different women and is having fun,” but he was “not exclusive with anyone” at the time. The Knives Out actor wanted to “be more private with his love life” following his split from the 38-year-old Big Mouth alum, who he “feels neutral towards” and “holds no bad feelings towards.”