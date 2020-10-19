Sidestepping the spotlight. Lily James packed her schedule with promotional appearances for her new movie Rebecca, but her headline-making rendezvous with Dominic West may have led her to reconsider her plans.

Page Six reported that the actress, 31, canceled her Monday, October 19, interview on the third hour of the Today show with her costar Armie Hammer. She also pulled out of going on The Graham Norton Show on Monday, according to the Daily Mail. Kristin Scott Thomas replaced her slot on the U.K. talk show.

James is also scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 21.

The news comes one week after the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star was photographed kissing and getting cozy with her married Pursuit of Love costar West, 50, in Rome. During the trip, the pair showed PDA while riding an electric scooter around the Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra and having lunch with their manager, Angharad Wood, on October 11. They reportedly spent two nights in a suite at the Hotel de la Ville before returning home to the U.K.

The Affair alum has been married to landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald since June 2010, and they share four children: Dora, Senan, Francis and Christabel. The couple put on a united front on October 13 when they posed for photographers outside their Wiltshire, England, home and gave reporters a handwritten note that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

West, who also shares daughter Martha with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor, did not wear his wedding ring in Rome or during his photo op with his wife.

James, for her part, was briefly linked to Chris Evans in July after her five-year romance with The Crown star Matt Smith ended. She declined to comment on the status of her relationship with the Captain America star, 39, in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

“Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she instead told the magazine. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”

The Cinderella star also admitted to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she makes mistakes “all the time” but does not allow them to define her: “That’s what life is about. I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act. I think that it’s better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart.”