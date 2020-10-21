Lily James Was ‘Horrified’ When Dominic West PDA Photos Went Public

The kisses seen around the world. Lily James wasn’t happy when photos of her and Dominic West cuddling up together made headlines earlier this month, an insider reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Dominic and his wife wanted to put up a united front,” the source says, but the 31-year-old actress and West’s wife, Catherine FitzGerald, “were both horrified by the pictures.”

The source adds, “It has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship too.”

Pictures of James and West, 51, packing on the PDA in Rome were published by the Daily Mail on October 12. A week later, additional photos from their trip emerged. In the second round of snaps, the Pursuit of Love costars had their arms around each other as they prepared to leave Rome on October 12. The pair, who portray a father and daughter in the upcoming BBC One miniseries, reportedly kissed and cuddle on the plane to the U.K. too.

West married FitzGerald, 49, in 2010. They share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. The Affair star also shares daughter Martha, 22, with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

After the actor returned to England amid the scandal, he and FitzGerald posed for photos and insisted their marriage was “strong” in a note to reporters.

“We’re very much still together. Thank you,” West wrote on October 13.

James, for her part, has stayed mum amid the drama, canceling several press appearances. During the summer, the Cinderella actress ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Matt Smith and was spotted on several dates with Chris Evans. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress recently told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she “won’t discuss whether or not she is dating,” but instead offered some advice to her younger self.

“Don’t be obsessed by boys!” she told the magazine. “Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself.”

For more on James and West, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.