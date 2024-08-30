Summer House star and mom-to-be Lindsay Hubbard is reflecting on her split from Carl Radke one year after they called off their engagement.

“The one year anniversary of my breakup is on Friday, and I actually got emotional because I was writing down what I’ve done since that breakup and I went month by month,” Hubbard, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly in between filming for season 9 of Summer House. “Just like, ‘What did I do this month? What did I do that month?’ And then I got emotional about where I was today, a year later.”

Hubbard said she “just felt really proud” after realizing how far she’s come.

“I really hope that I can be the example for women or anyone who goes through a really tough time [or] has a really tough breakup and then manages to focus on myself and the things that I’ve always wanted, and my individual, personal goals and successes,” she said. “I actually accomplished so much in the last year.”

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke: The Way They Were Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke went through it all on Summer House — from breakups to makeups and more — before calling off their engagement in August 2023. When the series premiered on Bravo in January 2017, Hubbard and Radke were part of the OG cast of Summer House and have since returned for every […]

Hubbard and Radke’s August 2023 split played out on the season 8 finale of Summer House, which aired in May. The former couple faced challenges throughout the season, including one fight where Hubbard grew frustrated with Radke for asking her for more “softness.” Ironically, Hubbard feels like she can finally be soft with her current boyfriend, Dr. Turner Kufe, with whom she is expecting her first baby later this year.

“I think in my past relationship, I wasn’t able to be soft because I had to be the one driving the ship and managing everything — for the relationship, for the future, finances, for that wedding,” Hubbard explained to Us. “I had to be the hard one, and I wasn’t given the opportunity [to be soft].”

Hubbard noted that she wasn’t sure whether becoming a mom was in the cards for her after she and Radke parted ways.

“[I] have always been on my own individual journey, but in that big scheme of life, I always thought I was gonna wind up on a traditional path with the engagement, marriage and babies. When that didn’t happen, I started realizing, ‘Well, maybe this is my happily ever after?” she said. “I’ve always wanted to experience motherhood, and it doesn’t have to be in order. It’s OK if it’s out of order, and I could never have predicted that this past year would conclude with me being pregnant and entering into my third trimester and giving birth at the end of this year.”

Related: Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard's Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming 1st Child Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard announced on Independence Day that she is pregnant with her first baby. “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” Hubbard wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a Clearblue pregnancy test. “The second I had a feeling, I took a […]

Hubbard, who announced her pregnancy news in July, joked that the unplanned life event is part of what makes her “good for reality TV.”

“It just happened, and I try to just stay as open and positive about it. Clearly this was what the universe wanted for me, and I think that’s the message,” she said. “And as cliche as it is, trust that everything happens for a reason and that the universe has a bigger plan. And once I started allowing the universe to guide me, everything has been great. I’m happy and giggly because I’m finally with a partner who allows me to be soft.”

While Hubbard is looking toward the future with Turner, she’s also currently filming season 9 of Summer House with Radke. She exclusively told Us earlier this week that there’s been “a little drama” between them on set.

“You don’t just act like everything is fine and nothing happened,” she shared. “There are past and residual feelings that come up that you need to address … but for the most part, I think it’s been OK.”