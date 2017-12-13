Ever wanted to ring in the new year with Lindsay Lohan? Well, it’s going to cost you — a lot.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the 31-year-old was in the process of booking an appearance at a New York City-based event to celebrate New Year’s Eve later this month, but then she made some pretty outrageous requests.

Lohan initially agreed to $25,000, the source tells Us, but “then she got all diva and upped her fee” to $50,000. But that wasn’t all. She also requested two first-class round-trip tickets to Bali, plus an Airbnb rental valued at $1,000 per night. Suffice it to say, the person who wanted to book Lohan ultimately “passed,” the source adds.

The once-troubled actress is accustomed to a life of luxury, after all. She began her career at the age of 3 as a child fashion model before making her motion picture debut at age 12 in the 1988 remake of The Parent Trap. Hit movies such as Freaky Friday and Mean Girls followed, in addition to a short-lived music career.

These days, Lohan lives a fairly low-key life in Europe. “Moving to London [in 2012] was the best thing I’ve done for myself,” she told Turkey’s Habertürk TV in October 2016. “I think as you grow up, life changes and you experience new things. In London, I was able to take myself outside of whatever my family was doing and the people I had in my life that maybe weren’t the best people for me. Maybe it was my fault; I can’t say that because it’s in the past.”

