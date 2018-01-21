Lindsay Lohan is back and better than ever — and more than ready to take on Hollywood, according to a source close to the star.

“Lindsay is a changed woman,” the source tells Us Weekly. “I worked with her in 2011 and again in 2017 and the difference is night and day.”

“Lindsay shows up on time now, eager to work and is actually dedicated, not pretending to be dedicated like she used to be,” the insider adds. “She has stopped using drugs and it has truly changed her. She is actually ready for a comeback now.”

The Canyons actress, 31, has spent the past few years laying low and traveling in an attempt to reinvent herself after a highly publicized past that found her embroiled in various scandals.

Though Lohan has expressed her happiness living overseas, she has been making more appearances in her native New York City lately. She hosted a party in Brooklyn on January 10 and prior to that made an appearance at the Daily Mail’s holiday party in December, where she glowed and looked happy to be back in the spotlight.

While she seems to be picking up the pieces of her acting career, her personal life seems to be flourishing as well. The Mean Girls star also appeared on the Wendy Williams Show on January 12, where she shared that her entire family spent the holidays together in New York. She also revealed that her turbulent relationship with her parents, Dina Lohan and Michael Lohan, is now “great.”

Lohan’s acting coach, Bernard Hiller, shares the same sentiment as our insider, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “Lindsay Lohan is turning her career around. She worked very hard to give an amazing performance on Sick Note.” Lohan joined the British comedy for its second season in 2017.

While Lohan’s next role may be up in the air, she’s made it clear she has one particular role she’d like to nab: Batgirl, which she’s been campaigning for on Twitter.

