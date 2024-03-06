Lindsay Lohan Wants Another Baby With Bader Shammas in Next Year or 2

Lindsay Lohan recently welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas — but she’s already got baby No. 2 on her mind.

“Lindsay wants four kids,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She’s working a lot, so it’s just a matter of timing. They’ll have [another baby] in the next year or two.”

Lohan and Shammas, both 37, welcomed son Luai in July 2023 after secretly tying the knot in April 2022. Her new role as a mother, a second source says, is something Lohan wouldn’t change “for anything.”

The first source adds that despite the ups and downs of new parenthood, Lohan and Shammas are able to remain strong because they are “such good friends on top of being husband and wife.”

“They look out for each other and make time for date nights,” the insider says. “They have a nanny, but Bader is very hands-on.”

Sticking together as a family unit also remains a priority for the pair, with the source telling Us that both Shammas and Luai are currently with Lohan in Atlanta as she begins production on Freaky Friday 2. (Disney confirmed in May 2023 that a sequel to the iconic 2003 film was in the works.)

“Lindsay’s in the best place of her life and career,” the insider says. “She’s never been healthier physically and mentally.”

Lohan’s showbiz career has made a serious comeback in recent years. In 2022, she signed a deal with Netflix to star in the films Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish. Her third rom-com with the streaming platform, Our Little Secret, will be released later this year.

She’s also expressed interest in joining the Marvel universe — the first source tells Us that she’s in talks to play a vixen superhero — and recently made a cameo in the Mean Girls musical reboot.

While noting that “it’s great” Lohan is working again, the second source says the actress still plans to return to her home in Dubai as soon as her films wrap.

“Dubai has been a healing place for her,” the second insider says of the city, which is where Lohan officially relocated in 2014. “Lindsay’s very excited about what the future holds,” the second source adds. “It can only get better from here.”

