Lindsay Lohan’s family and friends are extremely worried about the 32-year-old actress after she posted a now deleted Instagram Live video on Friday, September 28, where she seemingly accused a woman of human trafficking and tried to take two children.

Lindsay Lohan’s Biggest OMG Moments

The Herbie Fully Loaded star was seen following a family with two young boys down a street saying, “I just want to show you a family that I met that’s a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about,” in the clip before approaching the group.

But it’s Lohan that family and friends are worried about. “Those closest to Lindsay have been concerned over the last year that she may no longer be sober,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Faking Accents

“The strict drinking rules in Dubai where she has been living have provided a nice cover for her as well as the fact that paparazzi aren’t allowed there, so there is less of a chance of her getting caught,” the source continues.

“Her club in Mykonos has also provided her privacy, but sometimes the evidence comes across on social media, as seen last night, but is quickly deleted. Her family has known that she is no longer sober and as long as she’s behaving, it’s not an issue to them.”

Celebrities’ Biggest Social Media Fails

But Friday’s incident has caused concern for them. “The public outbursts are what really stress everyone out and last night’s was bad, even for Lindsay,” the source added.

“People around her are worried and her not living in the States makes her less accountable. Lohan‘s longtime publicist, Hunter Frederick, is heading to Paris to check in on her.”

Lohan also made headlines last month when footage of her showing off her eccentric dance moves in Mykonos, Greece, surfaced. The clip encouraged other celebrities to #DoTheLilo challenge.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!