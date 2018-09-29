Another international incident. Lindsay Lohan was seemingly hit by an angry woman after the actress appeared to accuse her of human trafficking and tried to two children away.

Lohan, 32, posted a bizarre now-deleted Instagram Live video on Friday, September 28, in which she follows a family with two young boys down the street. “I just want to show you a family that I met that’s a Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about,” she says to followers in the clip before approaching the group.

“Tell me your story … So I can help you. What’s happening? They’re trafficking children.”

Things escalate from there, with the Herbie: Fully Loaded star appearing to follow the family.

“I won’t leave until I take you,” she says. “Now I know who you are. Don’t f–k with me.”

At one point she tells the adults, “You’re ruining Arabic culture by doing this. … You’re taking these children. They want to go.”

Then she addresses the young kids: “I’m with you. I’m with you, boys. Don’t worry. … I will walk forever. I’ll stay with you. Don’t worry.”

The Mean Girls star tells someone to “give me your hand,” at which time the woman begins yelling at Lohan and appears to hit her, with the Just My Luck actress’ camera falling to the ground.

The Parent Trap actress utters sounds of disbelief and admits to her followers through tears, “I’m, like, in shock right now,” as the family walks away.

Lohan also made headlines last month when footage of her showing off her eccentric dance moves in Mykonos, Greece, surfaced. The clip encouraged other celebrities to #DoTheLilo challenge.

While discussing the Life-Size actress’ upcoming MTV reality show, Lohan Beach Club, in July, her mother, Dina Lohan, explained to Us Weekly how the family deals with criticism of Lindsay’s European accent: “People are bottom feeders, and mean, so we just go to the light.”

Us has reached out to Lohan’s rep for comment.

