Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban have yet to choose a new wedding date after postponing their summer nuptials amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I wish [we could]. No, we have no idea. I mean it’s hard because obviously my family is kind of scattered all over the U.S. and also, my sister lives in Italy with her husband. PK’s family lives in Canada and Americans aren’t allowed in Canada right now. Our parents can’t travel,” the Olympic gold medalist skier, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly. “So we have no idea when it’s going to happen. We’re just kind of taking it day by day.”

She added: “We’re not stressed about it. When it happens, we’ll be excited and ready. But we’re not stressed about it right now.”

Vonn and the NHL player, 31, began dating in early 2018 and got engaged one year later. Although they are both keeping up with busy schedules, the couple have tried to create some of their own holiday traditions.

“It’s hard because we aren’t really consistent with it. Sometimes he’s playing,” the host of Amazon Prime’s The Pack, explained to Us. “I tried cooking Thanksgiving dinner once myself and I think it was decent, but the marshmallows on top of the sweet potato lit up on fire, which was not great. But yea, we are trying to create sort of traditions with each other. If our schedules would allow, it would be a lot easier. We’re definitely doing things our own way, which is fun.”

Vonn will still be “celebrating the holidays” this year, but it will just look a bit different, which many can relate to.

“[We won’t be] with all the members of my family, unfortunately. My mom is in Minnesota with her husband and my dad is in Colorado. So it’s difficult. We can’t all get together,” she said. “My brother is also in Minnesota with his three kids and wife. So unfortunately its a smaller group this year, but at least some of us will be able to be together. I’m sure we will have a massive Zoom call at some point.”

Before the pandemic, Vonn would usually watch on as her brother Reed cooked for their loved ones. “He thinks he’s a professional chef, which he definitely is not. But we like to let him believe that,” she teased. “And we always have so much fun in the kitchen.”

As for trying to eat healthy during the holiday season?

“Yea, I don’t think that’s really possible!” she told Us. “I always just say just go for it. You know, you can be healthy 364 days of the year, but Thanksgiving, you just have to enjoy it. Don’t think about it. Don’t overthink it. Just have fun with your friends and family.”

Nevertheless, Vonn does try to set goals for herself to stay healthy year-round. “I do believe in resolutions, but I also believe we should set resolutions that you can keep, which is very difficult to do. So I try to not be quite as specific. I always like to challenge myself to eat better and be healthier and travel more. Kind of broader goals,” she told Us. “I’m a very goal-oriented person so I don’t feel like I necessarily need the new year to set new goals. But I think it’s good to kind of reflect and get a perspective on what you really want to accomplish in the new year.”