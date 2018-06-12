Athletes are coming together to support Olympian Bode Miller after his 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller, drowned in a neighborhood pool in Coto de Caza, California on Saturday, June 9.

“I’m so sorry,” Lindsey Vonn wrote on an Instagram photo posted by Miller’s wife, volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, on Tuesday, June 12. Added skier Mikaela Shiffrin: “Our hearts are with you, Bode, and the rest of the family.”

More skiers chimed in on Miller’s latest post, which thanked his followers for their love and support during such a difficult time. “So sorry for your loss Bode and Morgan,” Chris Davenport commented. Added Jeremy Bloom, “I’m so sorry Bode — Sending positive vibes to you and your family. Thinking about you guys.”

Athletes Elena Fanchini, Resi Stiegler, Steve Nyman, Ted Ligety and Tessa Worley also expressed their condolences.

Celebrities close to Morgan left supportive messages on her Instagram too. “We love you and are praying and praying for you,” Courtney Sixx wrote. Added Sara Foster, “Morgan, words [do] not describe how sorry I am. I am completely and utterly devastated writing this to you right now. Our family loves you guys and we are here for you.”

Bode opened up about the tragedy on Monday, June 11, alongside beautiful photos of his late daughter, known to her loved ones as “Emmy.”

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday,” he wrote. “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to the fullest everyday. Our family requests privacy during this painful time.”

Bode and Morgan also share son Nash, 3, and are expecting their third child in October. Bode is dad to son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neeson, 10, from a previous marriage.

