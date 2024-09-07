Linkin Park’s new singer, Emily Armstrong, is speaking out regarding her alleged past involvement with the Church of Scientology, as well as recently volleyed accusations that she is a supporter of its member, convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Armstrong, who was announced as the new singer for the band on Thursday, September 5, took to Instagram on Friday night, September 6, to seemingly address the matter, although she did not mention the That ’70s Show actor by name.

“Hi, I’m Emily,” she wrote on her Story. “I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back.”

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.”

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes,” she concluded.

A representative for Linkin Park directed Us Weekly to Armstrong’s social media statement when asked for comment.

The criticism against Armstrong was led by Mars Volta frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, both former Scientologists. Carnell-Bixler was one of several women who brought accusations of sexual assault against Masterson; he was not found guilty of her allegations, but was ultimately convicted of two of three forcible rape charges last year and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

“Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend,” wrote Bixler-Zavala on a recently recirculated social media comment addressing Armstrong’s former band, Dead Sara: “I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Mastersons behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow Scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult… How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of [church founder L. Ron Hubbard’s] book Dianetics?”

Armstrong’s new role in Linkin Park comes as the group announced its reunion Thursday, which also included an introduction to new drummer Colin Brittain and the announcement of a new album and tour on the way. The band’s original singer, Chester Bennington, died by suicide in 2017.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).