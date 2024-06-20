Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow is speaking out after a former friend sued her for allegedly not paying back loans of more than $400,000.

On Wednesday, June 19, TMZ reported that Bart Carlson had filed a lawsuit against Barlow and her businesses, Vida Tequila and Luxe Marketing, claiming that she owes him exactly $410,842.36 in money that he paid during the period between May 2010 and February 2018. Carlson told the outlet that Barlow had first sought his financial help to cover business expenses in 2010, but that given their friendship, they did not address a schedule for repayment.

Shortly after reports surfaced, Barlow, 49, released a statement to TMZ denying the allegations.

“Bart Carlson was once a business partner in a restaurant in Park City and, I thought, a friend,” her message read. “I am deeply saddened that he has decided nine years after our restaurant business ceased to claim that I owe him money. To be very clear, the claim that I owe Bart or his company money is untrue.”

Related: Everything We Know About 'RHOSLC' Season 5 So Far The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans are eager for new episodes after the dramatic conclusion to season 4. During the January 2024 season finale, Heather Gay revealed the jaw-dropping secret that costar Monica Garcia was behind the anonymous troll account Reality Von Tease, which has been antagonizing the women of RHOSLC since March […]

She continued, “I pay my bills and obligations and I always have. In addition, Bart has no interest in Luxe Marketing or Vida Tequila and did not invest in either business. I look forward to the truth coming out and I intend to hold Bart fully accountable for any damage this personal attack may cause me or my businesses.”

Meanwhile, Barlow and RHOSLC will return in September for a fifth season of the Bravo series. (Aside from Lisa, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas are expected to return, however, Monica Garcia will not be coming back to the franchise.) Although story lines have been kept under wraps, Barlow previously teased that the upcoming season is “very, very real.”

“I think that we raised the bar every single season. We have an amazing team. It’s not just the core four of us. It’s a whole big team and with new additions,” Barlow exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “And I feel like our production team is so committed to showing us in our best light and having our best self shown and our most vulnerable self shown.”