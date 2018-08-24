‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Lisa Fleming Dead at 50

Lisa Fleming, who appeared on a season 6 episode of TLC’s My 600-lb Life, died on Thursday, August 23. She was 50 years old.

Fleming’s daughter, Danielle, broke the news in a heartfelt message on her Facebook page.

“I am truly at a loss for words right now. God knows I wanted you hold on until I got here but He knew what was best for me,” Danielle wrote. “I didn’t need to see you like that! This morning I sat and held your hands for 4 hours knowing nothing I could’ve done would bring you back to me. Anybody who knows me knows I gave my mother my ALL! She was my world and I was her #NumberOneGirl. Mommy, I love you from here to the stars and back! Those babies loved you even more. I’m happy you’re no longer in pain and stuck in that bed.”

She concluded: “Y’all pray for me, check on me, come see about me because I am not ok! I love my mama & I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worse enemy. Rest In Peace, Mother Arleasher M. Fleming!”

Fleming weighed in at more than 700 pounds during her February episode of the TLC series. Her cause of death has not yet been made public. However, Danielle told TMZ on Friday, August 24, that her mother’s death did not have anything to do with her weight, noting that Lisa lost 200 pounds since the show. “At the end, she was sick and her body was tired and her body just gave out,” she told the outlet.

This is the second person who appeared on My 600-lb Life to die this month. TLC confirmed August 2 that James “L.B.” Bonner, who was also featured on season 6, was found dead at the age of 30. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina confirmed to Us Weekly on August 8 that Bonner died by suicide.

The network released a statement at the time: “TLC was deeply saddened to hear of LB’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!