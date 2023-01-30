Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dies at Age 64

Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to play Wednesday Addams, died on Saturday, January 28. She was 64.

Loring’s daughter Vanessa confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday, January 29, noting that her mother died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Vanessa added.

The former child star’s agent, Chris Carbaugh, told CNN on Monday, January 30, that Loring was “surrounded by her family” when she died. “She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today,” Carbaugh said in a statement. “Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world.”

After news of her death made headlines, tributes poured in from friends and fans. Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on The Munsters, honored the late star in a statement shared via Facebook on Sunday. “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing,” the former child star, 69, wrote. “We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

Loring originated the role of Wednesday at age 6 in The Addams Family, which aired from 1964 to 1966. She later reprised the role in the 1977 TV movie Halloween With the New Addams Family. Her other TV credits included Fantasy Island, The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., Barnaby Jones and As the World Turns.

Born in the Marshall Islands, Loring started modeling at age 3 and made her first TV appearance in 1964, starring in an episode of Dr. Kildare. After her role on The Addams Family, Loring starred on Phyllis Diller’s short-lived sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton.

Loring was married four times: to Farrell Foumberg from 1973 to 1974, to Doug Stevenson from 1981 to 1983, to Jerry Butler from 1987 to 1992, and to Graham Rich from 2003 to 2014. She shared daughter Vanessa with Foumberg and daughter Marianne with Stevenson.

After Netflix’s series Wednesday premiered last year, Jenna Ortega revealed that she included a tribute to Loring in her performance. “I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams,” the You alum, 20, explained during a December 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does.”