Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Celebrity News

Priscilla Presley Joined Scientology After Meeting John Travolta on Lisa Marie’s 10th Birthday

By
Lisa Marie Presley Joined Scientology After Mom Priscilla Met John Travolta 1
Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, John Travolta Cover Images; Getty Images; Cover Images

Priscilla Presley joined Scientology after meeting John Travolta when celebrating Lisa Marie Presley’s 10th birthday.

In Lisa Marie’s From Here to the Great Unknown memoir — released posthumously on Tuesday, October 8 — she wrote that her mom was “really good at birthdays.” When she turned 10, Priscilla, 79, arranged for Travolta, 70, to meet Lisa Marie.

“He was having a hot moment with Welcome Back, Kotter. He talked to her about Scientology, and a few days later, she joined,” Lisa Marie wrote, noting her mother described Scientology as something that “can help you become really powerful.”

Lisa Marie wrote that Scientology “helped” her feel like she belonged somewhere. “It became my tribe,” she explained.

“My mom would drop me off after school at their building in Hollywood,” Lisa Marie recalled. “I felt like she was dumping me there so they could handle me, and she didn’t have to.”

Celebrity Scientologists Tom Cruise and Leah Remini

Related: Celebrity Scientologists and Stars Who Have Left the Church

During the lowest points of her teenage years — after dropping out of multiple boarding schools and experimenting with drugs — Priscilla made Lisa Marie move into the Scientology Celebrity Centre. The first day, Lisa Maire had “a four-day bender in that room.”

Amid her ups and downs with mom, Priscilla tried to get Lisa Marie to move home — and they had a blowup fight. When Lisa Marie decided to “hit the streets” instead of moving in with her mom or going to rehab, Scientology helped find a solution.

Lisa Marie moved back into her Celebrity Centre apartment and started to do really well.

“They made me take care of somebody who came in legitimately addicted to drugs,” she wrote. “I became really close with that girl, really took her under my wing. … I really thrived taking care of her, helping somebody else.”

Brooke Shields red carpet

Deal of the Day

Brooke Shields Uses This Growth Serum on Her Iconic Bushy Brows — Now 50% off! View Deal
Lisa Marie Presley through the years

Related: Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years

Despite Scientology being a major part of her life, Lisa Marie eventually distanced herself from the church in 2013, calling it “too much” for her in an interview after parting ways.

“Uncovering the fact that I was surrounded by people who were not well-intended, for one,” she told USA Weekend at the time. “Confidants [who were] very, very intimately and closely involved with me and my life. And had been for years. Basically, it was a big sinister situation, where there was like, kind of intel and covert ops going on, and a whole effort to control me that I didn’t know about.”

From Here to the Great Unknown is out now. The book was cowritten by daughter Riley Keough, who finished the book following Lisa Marie’s January 2023 death at age 54.

In this article

John Travolta Gets Emotional Referencing Olivia Newton-John During 2023 Oscars In Memoriam Segment- ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ - 658 95th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023 Oscars

John Travolta
1251326291lisa_m_presley_290x206

Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla Presley Bio

Priscilla Presley

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.