Lisa Marie Presley appears to be having some serious financial struggles.

Elvis Presley’s daughter claims she is $16 million in debt, according to court documents related to her divorce from Michael Lockwood filed on Wednesday, February 14, which have been obtained by Us Weekly. As previously reported, Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood, with whom she shares 9-year-old twin daughters, in June 2016 after more than 10 years of marriage.

The 50-year-old mother of four has yet to pay more than $10 million in taxes from 2012 to 2017, according to the documents. She also has defaulted on debt of little over $6 million from her United Kingdom home. Presley owes $263,050 in professional fees and $47,844 in credit card debt. According to the court docs, she owes an estimate of $250,000 in miscellaneous unpaid bills.

Presley’s expenses, including $120,875 a month for mortgage payments, rent, food, utilities, attorney fees and credit card debt, are also detailed in the docs, as well as her monthly salary of $4,361 from her late father’s estate. Additionally, she claims she receives $100,000 in dividends and interest from investments.

The singer-songwriter’s debt is detailed in the docs as a response to Lockwood’s request that she pay part of his $450,000 in attorney fees.

This is Presley’s fourth divorce. She was previously married to Danny Keough, with whom she shares 28-year-old daughter Riley and 25-year-old son Benjamin, from 1988 to 1994. She was also infamously married to Michael Jackson for two years from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage for a few months in 2002. According to the court docs, Presley currently lives with all four of her children and her son-in-law Ben Smith-Peterson.

