Lisa Vanderpump is not a swinger — but her parents might have been.

“No [I’ve never been a swinger]. But my parents have,” Vanderpump, 63, said on the Wednesday, May 29, episode of “Call Her Daddy,” while discussing her sex life. “Well, it was the ‘60s. Oh my God. My father’s still alive. I hope this doesn’t kill him. This doesn’t go to England, does it?”

Vanderpump did not hold back about her, or her family’s, sex preferences while in conversation with podcast host Alex Cooper. The Vanderpump Rules star did make it clear that her parents didn’t “give me details” about swinging.

“I remember them talking about the ‘60s. You know, they were, like, young, newly married, and everybody was kind of doing that a bit, you know?” she continued. “I think they gave details to my nephew — one of their grandsons. And I was like, oh, I really don’t wanna even think about that.”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 — looking at you, Kyle Richards — others have proved that diamonds aren’t forever. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first season seven months later. At the […]

There is one celebrity, however, that has made Vanderpump think twice about becoming a swinger. Keep scrolling for the reality star’s candid sex confessions on “Call Her Daddy”:

Her Iconic Sex Life Comment

Vanderpump once joked that she and husband Todd only have sex twice a year — which has since become one of her most iconic quotes. Vanderpump set the record straight during her “Call Her Daddy” appearance.

“Well, not anymore. I mean, I used to have [it] at least twice a year. It was a joke,” she said. “I have a very strong physical connection with my husband. I met him, I was married within three months. That’s not somebody that has sex twice a year.”

Finding Out About Jon Hamm

Vanderpump talked about Hamm’s “nether regions” as an aside to the swinger’s conversation, joking that “it should have its own Instagram, apparently.”

Cooper wondered if Hamm would be the one to get Vanderpump to swing in her marriage.

“You’d have to wake me up and give you a cup of tea first,” the restaurant owner quipped. “I don’t have the energy for swinging.”

Swinging With Ken Todd

While no one has outright approached Vanderpump and Todd to swing, she did say there have been “hints” over the years.

“I would like people to approach me on a daily basis. If you’re listening to this, you want to swing, please ask me,” she joked. “I’m a little jealous as well. I think obsessively in love with my husband, getting married so quick and being so young.”

Referring to Todd, she added, “I could have somebody. I don’t think that would be quite what he was envisioning. Like, ‘Oh, see that really handsome guy over there? Should we swing with him?’ That’s probably not what he would be up for.”

On a more serious note, Vanderpump said she’s “probably, at this stage, not going to” swing. “That’s kind of sad,” she added.

Related: Everything the 'VPR' Cast Has Said About Season 12's Filming Schedule Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Rumors have swirled about Bravo pressing pause on season 12 of Vanderpump Rules — and the cast is already weighing in. Multiple outlets reported in April 2024 that the network wasn’t in a rush to begin production after documenting the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ cheating scandal. News broke of […]

A Healthy Seemingly Healthy Sex Life

Vanderpump and Todd have been married for 42 years.

“Do you think there’s anything that I haven’t done that I need to do? Probably not,” she said. “I mean, there’s things I haven’t done, but there are things I haven’t done that I haven’t wanted to do.”

Her Most ‘Sexy and Unique’ Quality

“I’m very tactile,” Vanderpump said. “I mean, you saw the way I make out with my dog. Imagine that.”

She went on to talk about being a perfectionist — and comparing that to sex.

“As a lover, and this isn’t to those people that want to swing with me because I’d really be a big disappointment, but I’m talking about in the past,” she said. “If there are a couple of people that approach me to swing, forget it. I’m too lazy for that now. But I’m a perfectionist. So, I think even making love, I could be a perfectionist.”

Vanderpump’s Favorite Sex Position

“Oh God, it’s so long ago. I don’t remember,” she joked. “I think it is on my back. Asleep.”

When asked about any oral sex tips, Vanderpump quickly responded: “All of them. Just all of it. Just do it. Swallow it whole.”