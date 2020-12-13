Lisa Vanderpump’s Dog Giggy Dies: ‘He Was Truly Loved’

Lisa Vanderpump announced on Saturday, December 12, that her adorable dog Giggy has died.

“We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 60, wrote on Instagram alongside three pics of the photogenic Pomeranian. “He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too.”

“Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible,” the restaurateur continued. “He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. – Ken & Lisa.”

“Giggy was the First Dog of Bravo,” Andy Cohen commented on Vanderpump’s post. “Truly love at first sight for the cutest pup we’d ever seen. RIP beautiful Gigolo.”

Vanderpump Rules‘ Katie Maloney also offered her condolences, writing, “Rip Giggy, you were and always be iconic!”

Her husband, Tom Schwartz, added, “RIP Giggy you were loved [by] many and brought so much joy to the world.”

Giggy was a member of Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd‘s large menagerie, which at one point also included Giggy’s father, Daddio, as well as another Pomeranian named Puffy.

The famous pooch had his own Twitter and Instagram accounts and website, which featured photos of Giggy and his famous friends. The dog also had his own agent, with Vanderpump previously telling Us Weekly that her fur kid was “very talented” but “the only thing he isn’t very good at is radio.”

The tiny pup suffered from alopecia, which caused him to lose his fur. The Bravo star compensated for his bare patches by dressing her dog in posh clothes, with Giggy’s website bio declaring, “I was given almost as an act of God to somebody that the balder I became the more she loved me.”

The dog lived the Hollywood lifestyle but came from humbler roots; Giggy was born in a coal-mining region in West Virginia and given to Vanderpump for her birthday in 2009.

In an interview with Us, the reality TV star revealed that her 3-pound dog was a finicky eater and refused to eat kibble. “Giggy loves toast, chicken and veggies,” she said, adding that her constant companion ate his meals off the finest china and sometimes even from a silver tray.