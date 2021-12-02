Nothing comes between them! Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are going on hiatus next year — but they insisted it’s not a breakup.

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” the trio announced via Twitter on Thursday, December 2. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

The women, who rose to fame after winning the X-Factor UK in 2011, gushed over their fans’ continued support while confirming that they planned to reunite down the line.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much,” they wrote. “We are not splitting up — Little Mix are here to stay.”

The British girl group, which originally included fourth member Jesy Nelson, revealed that they already have “plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.”

Edwards, 28, and Pinnock, 30, became first-time moms in August. Along with Thirwall, 28, they reassured their fans that the band’s comeback is inevitable following their solo ventures.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more,” the group concluded. “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”

Little Mix dropped their new music video for “Between Us” on Thursday as a parting treat for their listeners. The song, which is the title track off their Between Us greatest hits album, describes the women’s close-knit bond through the heartfelt lyrics, “Love will never leave us / Nothing comes between us / I swear we won’t lose this thing we found.”

The BRIT Award-winning group released their first record, DNA, in 2012. They recorded five more studio albums, including 2020’s Confetti, before putting out their compilation album last month.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Nelson, 30, intended to step back from Little Mix due to her health. The news came after she missed several band appearances earlier that month.

Ahead of the new year, Nelson announced that she was leaving the group for good to focus on her mental health. “I need to spend time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy,” the Romford, England, native wrote via Instagram in December 2020, noting that she was “ready to embark on a new chapter in my life” after nine years with Little Mix.

Her former bandmates supported her at the time but told fans that they would continue making music as a trio moving forward. The girl group released their first photo without Nelson in January, four months before releasing the “Confetti” remix featuring Saweetie.

Nelson, for her part, dropped her first solo song, “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaj, in October. When the music video for the single came out, Nelson was accused of “blackfishing,” or making her skin look darker, which seemingly caused drama between her and the Little Mix ladies.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Edwards, Pinnock and Thirwall all unfollowed Nelson after her music video controversy made headlines. Nelson, who has since apologized after receiving backlash, later commented on her friendship status with her former bandmates.

“We’re not talking anymore,” Nelson admitted during an October appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “It is sad, but honestly there is no bad blood from my side. I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.”

The remaining three members addressed the feud that same month, telling The Telegraph that they don’t want to “dwell” on the past and revealed that they did approach Nelson about the scandal in a “very friendly, educational manner.”